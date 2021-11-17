Stifel slashes price target on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] – find out why.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] jumped around 1.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.48 at the close of the session, up 8.33%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Rocket Lab Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Issues Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2021.

Q3 2021 Financial Results Highlights.

Revenue above high end of prior guidance range at $5.3 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is now 53.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $15.71 and lowest of $14.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.34, which means current price is +62.95% above from all time high which was touched on 09/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 6500724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.73 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $4,103 million, or 29.20% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 115,004,795, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 42.36% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VIII & CO. LTD., holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in RKLB stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $269.92 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 260,916,284 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,245,076 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 141,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,019,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,292,593 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,028 shares during the same period.