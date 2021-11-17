SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Stock trading around $6.15 per share: What’s Next?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.02%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced that on November 12, 2021, it issued a $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory note to Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company.

The convertible promissory note, which was approved by SPI’s board of directors, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and has a maturity date of November 11, 2022. All or any portion of the note is convertible into ordinary shares of SPI at a conversion price of $20.00 per share. The convertible promissory note was issued in a private placement in reliance on Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Over the last 12 months, SPI stock dropped by -29.31%. The one-year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.75.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.04 million, with 17.01 million shares outstanding and 14.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 617.34K shares, SPI stock reached a trading volume of 5087679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

SPI Stock Performance Analysis:

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.02. With this latest performance, SPI shares gained by 25.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.20% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,646,084, which is approximately 4.811% of the company’s market cap and around 38.35% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 110,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in SPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.43 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly -54.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 275,559 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 230,460 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,501,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,007,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,675 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 100,664 shares during the same period.