SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] is 32.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ: SBET] closed the trading session at $4.12 on 11/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.66, while the highest price level was $4.20. The company report on November 16, 2021 that SharpLink Gaming and Quintar Join Forces to Produce Immersive, Personalized Sports Betting Experience at Live Sports Events.

Companies to Integrate SharpLink’s Cutting Edge C4 Sports Betting Conversion Technology with Quintar’s Innovative Q.reality Augmented Reality Technology.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, and Quintar, Inc., the developer of the world’s first Augmented Reality (AR) centered sport fan technology platform, jointly announced that the companies have agreed to partner to integrate their respective technologies to produce an AR experience that combines live sporting events with real-time sports betting for sports fans – whether they are at the event or viewing live game action from home on the television.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.90 percent and weekly performance of 5.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, SBET reached to a volume of 5108862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SBET stock trade performance evaluation

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, SBET shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of SBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 74,277, which is approximately -54.987% of the company’s market cap and around 71.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SBET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.11 million in SBET stock with ownership of nearly 107.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ:SBET] by around 74,947 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 91,524 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,576 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.