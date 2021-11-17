Sea Limited [SE] gain 65.74% so far this year. What now?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $329.91 on 11/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $323.00, while the highest price level was $355.99. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.74 percent and weekly performance of -3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, SE reached to a volume of 8298831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $390.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DZ Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $400, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 14.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.51, while it was recorded at 336.56 for the last single week of trading, and 282.39 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sea Limited [SE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95,652 million, or 70.60% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,728,098, which is approximately 4.193% of the company’s market cap and around 4.96% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,469,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.98 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -6.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 38,379,042 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 19,892,418 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 231,663,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,934,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,996,108 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,327,433 shares during the same period.