Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell -52.36% so far this year. What now?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, down -5.37%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Rockwell Medical Study Demonstrates No Drug-drug Interaction Between Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate and Unfractionated Heparin.

Findings confirm results from previous population PK study demonstrating safe and effective anticoagulation along with the delivery of Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate iron.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bioequivalence & Bioavailability from a study designed to investigate the co-administration of intravenous (IV) Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC, Triferic®) with unfractionated heparin (UFH) as an admixture via the HD-machine syringe pump. The study demonstrated no clinically relevant drug-drug interaction between FPC and UFH on the effects of UFH nor on the ability of FPC to deliver bioavailable iron when these agents are co-administered as a single admixture via an HD-machine syringe pump.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is now -52.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMTI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.50 and lowest of $0.461 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.98, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 531.69K shares, RMTI reached a trading volume of 9821652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has RMTI stock performed recently?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, RMTI shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5749, while it was recorded at 0.5154 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8882 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.69 and a Gross Margin at +4.38. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.66.

Return on Total Capital for RMTI is now -68.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.05. Additionally, RMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] managed to generate an average of -$102,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

There are presently around $6 million, or 33.60% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,551,639, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,198,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in RMTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 466,063 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,241,563 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 6,104,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,812,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,315 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,268 shares during the same period.