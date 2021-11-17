Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] Revenue clocked in at $205.50 million, down -50.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Riskified Ltd. [NYSE: RSKD] price plunged by -27.04 percent to reach at -$4.78. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Riskified Reports Strong Year-over-Year Revenue Increase of 26% in Third Quarter.

Management to host a conference call, November 16, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) (the “Company”), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company will host an investor call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 7131635 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 747.52K shares. Riskified Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.62 and dropped to a low of $12.51 until finishing in the latest session at $12.90.

The one-year RSKD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.47. The average equity rating for RSKD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riskified Ltd. [RSKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSKD shares is $31.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Riskified Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riskified Ltd. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01.

RSKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.87 for Riskified Ltd. [RSKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Riskified Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +53.91. Riskified Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Total Capital for RSKD is now -7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Riskified Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $436 million, or 62.70% of RSKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSKD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,670,016, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.79% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 6,585,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.96 million in RSKD stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $68.69 million in RSKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riskified Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Riskified Ltd. [NYSE:RSKD] by around 33,825,449 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,825,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSKD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,825,449 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.