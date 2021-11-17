Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell -16.73% so far this year. What now?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] loss -35.94% on the last trading session, reaching $6.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Rekor One™ Expands Into Three New Cities.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced that three new municipalities will deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety.

The cities of Topeka, KS, Nampa, ID and Watertown, NY have each selected the Rekor One™ vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments.

Rekor Systems Inc. represents 40.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $286.74 million with the latest information. REKR stock price has been found in the range of $6.53 to $9.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 5823419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.58. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -45.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.26 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $117 million, or 42.90% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 2,322,782, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,184,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.68 million in REKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.58 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 10.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 3,860,430 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,192,930 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,406,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,459,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,093 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,282 shares during the same period.