Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Is Currently -0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.82 during the day while it closed the day at $88.90. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies Announces Pricing for Cash Tender Offers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) (“Raytheon Technologies”) announced the pricing terms for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase up to $2.1 billion aggregate purchase price, not including accrued and unpaid interest (the “Offer Cap”) of Raytheon Technologies’ validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) notes set forth below (the “Notes”). The Offers are made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase for Cash, dated November 1, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), previously forwarded to holders, which sets forth a description of the terms of the Offers.

As of 11:00 a.m. New York City time, on November 16, 2021 (the “Price Determination Time”), Raytheon Technologies expects to accept for purchase pursuant to the Offers the 6.125% Notes due 2038, 5.700% Notes due 2040, 7.500% Notes due 2029, 6.700% Notes due 2028, 6.050% Notes due 2036, 5.400% Notes due 2035, 7.000% Notes due 2038, 6.800% Notes due 2036 and 7.100% Notes due 2027. Raytheon Technologies expects to accept for purchase the full amount of 7.100% Notes due 2027 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and does not expect that the 7.100% Notes due 2027 will be subject to proration. The 4.800% Notes due 2043, 4.500% Notes due 2042, 4.200% Notes due 2044, 4.450% Notes due 2038 and 4.625% Notes due 2048 will not be accepted for purchase.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -2.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has inclined by 4.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.33% and gained 24.32% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $133.35 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4519229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $103.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 234.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.03, while it was recorded at 89.27 for the last single week of trading, and 83.72 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.90%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,493 million, or 81.00% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 140,767,381, which is approximately -1.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,940,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.57 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.88 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 989 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 35,101,947 shares. Additionally, 914 investors decreased positions by around 46,730,614 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,116,065,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,898,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,535,880 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 5,488,398 shares during the same period.

