Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [PIPP] is -3.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: PIPP] jumped around 0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.12 at the close of the session, up 2.22%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Pine Island Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Notice From NYSE Relating to the Impact of Recent SEC Guidance on Accounting for Warrants.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that it received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) relating to the Company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as it seeks to comply with recently issued guidance by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the accounting treatment of warrants. This notice from NYSE has no effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on the NYSE. Given the scope of the valuation process for calculating the fair value of the Warrant liabilities described below in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement, the Company is not in a position to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q until after the completion of this process. The Company continues to work diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q as soon as possible.

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the SEC issued a public statement entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies” (“SPACs”) (the “SEC Staff Statement”), which clarified guidance for all SPACs regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the SEC Staff Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. The Company concluded that, based on the SEC Staff Statement, its warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in the Company’s Statement of Operations each reporting period.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.11K shares, PIPP reached a trading volume of 4485283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [PIPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, PIPP shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.89 for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [PIPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [PIPP] managed to generate an average of -$1,091,716 per employee.Pine Island Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:PIPP] by around 2,950,502 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 401,998 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 8,806,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,158,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIPP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,096 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 145,252 shares during the same period.