NetEase Inc. [NTES] stock Resumed by China Renaissance analyst, price target now $129

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] traded at a high on 11/16/21, posting a 0.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $111.19. The company report on November 16, 2021 that NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase” or the “Company”), one of China’s leading internet and online game services providers, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4749442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NetEase Inc. stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for NTES stock reached $74.02 billion, with 669.50 million shares outstanding and 662.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, NTES reached a trading volume of 4749442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetEase Inc. [NTES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $126.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has NTES stock performed recently?

NetEase Inc. [NTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, NTES shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.07, while it was recorded at 109.39 for the last single week of trading, and 103.99 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +52.92. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.73. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $480,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetEase Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 3.21%.

Insider trade positions for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

There are presently around $24,134 million, or 36.90% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 22,229,170, which is approximately 28.456% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,782,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in NTES stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $1.81 billion in NTES stock with ownership of nearly -11.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 36,229,147 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 53,307,193 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 127,516,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,053,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,617,751 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 8,953,737 shares during the same period.