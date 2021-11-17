Morgan Stanley [MS] gain 46.23% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $100.21 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Cross-Sector Solutions for a Sustainable Future.

Public and private sectors are coming together with more coordination and innovation than ever before to help mitigate the world’s biggest sustainability problems.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley stock is now 46.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $100.80 and lowest of $99.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.95, which means current price is +49.91% above from all time high which was touched on 09/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5589228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $112.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $108 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 60.78.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.06, while it was recorded at 99.28 for the last single week of trading, and 90.89 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $154,635 million, or 67.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 127,805,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.81 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.88 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 47,431,509 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 80,610,488 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 1,415,070,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,543,111,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,922,908 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,732,567 shares during the same period.