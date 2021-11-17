Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain 6.84% so far this year. What now?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Mondelēz International Invests in Circulate Capital’s Ocean Fund to Advance Global Efforts in Plastic Waste Collection and Recycling.

Marks significant step toward helping achieve a circular economy by funding systems to collect, sort and recycle plastics at scale, including flexible films.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Mondelēz International.

A sum of 6319174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.12M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $63.35 and dropped to a low of $62.43 until finishing in the latest session at $62.47.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.36. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $66, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.55, while it was recorded at 62.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MDLZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.80%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,450 million, or 79.30% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 748 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 48,440,986 shares. Additionally, 691 investors decreased positions by around 41,481,603 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 989,788,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,711,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,189,133 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,031,038 shares during the same period.