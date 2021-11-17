Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Revenue clocked in at $3.46 billion, up 55.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 1.23% or 0.9 points to close at $73.82 with a heavy trading volume of 5069832 shares. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Marvell Announces Bond Exchange.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced that on November 16, 2021 it commenced an offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) certain of the Company’s outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes.

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company is offering to exchange up to (i) $433,817,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.200% Senior Notes due 2023 and (ii) $479,394,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the “Exchange Notes”), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) $433,817,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes due 2023 and (ii) $479,394,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the “Outstanding Notes”). The terms of the Exchange Notes offered in the Exchange Offer are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes will be registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes will not apply to the Exchange Notes.

It opened the trading session at $72.68, the shares rose to $74.10 and dropped to $71.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRVL points out that the company has recorded 65.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 5069832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $73.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $72 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 175.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.61, while it was recorded at 72.92 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 38.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $52,853 million, or 87.80% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 119,387,900, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,982,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.05 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -0.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 43,977,471 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 41,954,495 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 630,037,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,969,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,036,761 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,029,161 shares during the same period.