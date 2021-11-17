Market cap of Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] reaches 75.82M – now what?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Greenpro’s CryptoSX Lands Historic Billion Dollars Security Token Offering.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced its CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange (“CryptoSX”) has been selected by Dignity Corporation (“Dignity Corp”) as its listing and trading platform for DIGau Security Token (“Digau token”).

https://www.marketscreener.com/news/latest/Dignity-Corporation-DIGau-Token-Approved-for-Listing-on-CryptoSX-Digital-Asset-Exchange–37031869/.

Over the last 12 months, GRNQ stock dropped by -15.38%. The average equity rating for GRNQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.82 million, with 72.21 million shares outstanding and 28.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.74M shares, GRNQ stock reached a trading volume of 11059117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

GRNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8500, while it was recorded at 1.0114 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4646 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenpro Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 402,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 291,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.21 million in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly 41.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 462,434 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,945 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 453,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,648 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 65,750 shares during the same period.