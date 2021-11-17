Market cap of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] reaches 30.57M – now what?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] traded at a high on 11/16/21, posting a 15.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.37. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results.

Revenues Soar to $2.6 Million as Company Posts First Quarterly Profit.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced financial results for the third quarter period ending September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and posted at www.gauchoholdings.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4933084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at 15.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.04%.

The market cap for VINO stock reached $30.57 million, with 7.57 million shares outstanding and 7.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, VINO reached a trading volume of 4933084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has VINO stock performed recently?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -838.10 and a Gross Margin at -40.40. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.24.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -226.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,282.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,384.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.23. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$86,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.70% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 115,901, which is approximately 315.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in VINO stocks shares; and MKD WEALTH COACHES, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 316,995 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 24,025 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 146,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,007 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,711 shares during the same period.