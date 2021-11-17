Market Analysts see Amcor plc [AMCR] falling to $11.50. Time to buy?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] traded at a low on 11/16/21, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.31. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Fate of billions of plastic bottles potentially altered through ground-breaking Amcor technology.

Toasting America Recycles Day, Amcor Rigid Packaging announces recycling innovation that will enable more than a billion 50 ml spirits bottles to be crushed, captured and recycled.

In conjunction with America Recycles Day, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) is announcing a technological advancement that makes it possible for billions1 of small bottles to be recycled. ARP, known for its designed-to-be-recycled packaging, is always looking for ways to increase the amount of material that makes it to – and through – the recycling process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6897101 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amcor plc stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.56%.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $18.84 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 6897101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 84.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 6.17%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,473 million, or 40.80% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 111,690,756, which is approximately 4.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,152,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $699.21 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 28,620,964 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 25,396,407 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 553,073,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,090,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,350 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,167,424 shares during the same period.