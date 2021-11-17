Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] moved down -3.29: Why It’s Important

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] traded at a low on 11/16/21, posting a -3.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.70. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Kyndryl and Microsoft Establish Global Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Industries.

First landmark Kyndryl deal to leverage the Microsoft Cloud.

New co-innovation lab to build and deploy cloud solutions & skills initiative to quickly scale Kyndryl technical expertise in Microsoft.

The market cap for KD stock reached $4.53 billion, with 229.97 million shares outstanding and 221.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 4165168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.21, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $2,009 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,987,296, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,905,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.24 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $202.37 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,049 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 3,823,697 shares. Additionally, 881 investors decreased positions by around 3,233,762 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 94,922,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,979,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,067 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 248,312 shares during the same period.