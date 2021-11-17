Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] is -51.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kuke Music Holding Limited [NYSE: KUKE] price surged by 18.00 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on November 11, 2021 that International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on November 16th and 17th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank announced the lineup for its Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) on Tuesday, November 16 and Wednesday, November 17, featuring live webcast presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

Representatives from participating companies based in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Germany, France and the UK will respond to questions during formal presentations, and will also interact with investors via virtual trade booths. The conference is targeted to all categories of investors and analysts interested in non-US companies.

A sum of 6024545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.18K shares. Kuke Music Holding Limited shares reached a high of $6.25 and dropped to a low of $4.17 until finishing in the latest session at $4.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kuke Music Holding Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KUKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

KUKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, KUKE shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KUKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kuke Music Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.45 and a Gross Margin at +70.74. Kuke Music Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.08.

Return on Total Capital for KUKE is now -0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, KUKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] managed to generate an average of -$18,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Kuke Music Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Kuke Music Holding Limited [NYSE:KUKE] by around 27,930 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 94,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 140,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KUKE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,898 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.