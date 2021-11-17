JP Morgan lifts Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.30%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that New Global Rackspace Technology Survey, in Association with Google Cloud, Underscores Rapid Pace of Cloud Adoption.

More than half of respondents have 100% of their infrastructure in the cloud; IT playing an increasingly critical role in driving corporate strategy.

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the results of a new global survey, conducted in association with Google Cloud, of 1,400+ IT executives, Future of Compute, that highlights the increasingly rapid pace of cloud adoption. According to the survey, the question is no longer whether organizations should migrate to the cloud, but how they can leverage the cloud for innovation, efficiency, and growth.

Over the last 12 months, RXT stock rose by 7.19%. The one-year Rackspace Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.06. The average equity rating for RXT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.47 billion, with 207.90 million shares outstanding and 204.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, RXT stock reached a trading volume of 6572142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $20.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, RXT shares gained by 19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rackspace Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.82. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$34,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 17.01%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,146 million, or 99.30% of RXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 17,688,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.4 million in RXT stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $102.28 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly 24.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 12,478,377 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 13,444,397 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 162,432,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,355,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,205,411 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,329,616 shares during the same period.