Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] is -14.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] loss -7.26% on the last trading session, reaching $23.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Herc Holdings Completes Acquisition of Rapid Equipment Rental; Also Announces Acquisition of SkyKing Lift Rentals.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Toronto-based Rapid Equipment Rental Limited.

Rapid Equipment is a full-service general equipment rental company comprising approximately 110 employees and seven locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) — one of the largest equipment rental markets in North America.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. represents 471.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.70 billion with the latest information. HTZ stock price has been found in the range of $22.00 to $24.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 11478162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05.

Trading performance analysis for HTZ stock

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 25.36 for the last single week of trading.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.96 and a Gross Margin at -7.15. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.60.

Return on Total Capital for HTZ is now -6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -187.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14,112.50. Additionally, HTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10,892.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] managed to generate an average of -$71,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

Positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HTZ] by around 994 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 994 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.