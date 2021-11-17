GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $4.78 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.08%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that GeoVax Receives Notice of Allowance for Cancer Vaccine Patent.

GeoVax Intellectual Property Portfolio Includes More than 70 Granted/Pending Patent Applications.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/068,527 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to a Tumor Associated Antigen.” In general, the claims to be granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor associated antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs) from a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector and encompass GeoVax’s Mucin 1 (MUC1) tumor-associated antigen immunotherapy candidate.

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock rose by 72.56%. The one-year GeoVax Labs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.2.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.88 million, with 6.35 million shares outstanding and 5.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 37052425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.08. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.46. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.21.

Return on Total Capital for GOVX is now -68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, GOVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$328,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.10 and a Current Ratio set at 54.10.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.90% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 259,163, which is approximately 0.991% of the company’s market cap and around 8.31% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.2 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 76,343 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,444 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 366,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,047 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,908 shares during the same period.