Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Revenue clocked in at $15.80 billion, down -10.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $102.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Bank of Queensland Continues Technology Modernisation with Move to Cloud-based Debit Card Management from Fiserv.

Bank can respond quickly to customer expectations in the rapidly changing payments space.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is bringing an enhanced set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the bank’s comprehensive new digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision® platform from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, the bank can offer in-demand functionality including the ability for customers to add cards to their digital wallets and pay using wearables. Because FirstVision is a cloud-based managed services solution, the bank is also positioned to rapidly add new services and scale, which is essential in ’s ever-changing payments environment.

Fiserv Inc. represents 661.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.81 billion with the latest information. FISV stock price has been found in the range of $101.765 to $103.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4493212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $135.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.51, while it was recorded at 100.99 for the last single week of trading, and 113.19 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $61,750 million, or 92.80% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 57,873,501, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,565,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 billion in FISV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.74 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -8.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 39,315,229 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 40,345,685 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 525,083,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,744,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,886,931 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 6,239,325 shares during the same period.