Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] moved down -4.09: Why It’s Important

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a low on 11/16/21, posting a -4.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.85. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Milo Uranium-Copper-Gold-REE Project in Queensland Australia.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, CUR Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the “Vendor”), a wholly owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (“GBM”) (ASX: GBZ), an Australian listed Mineral Exploration company, to acquire (the “GBM Transaction”)a 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project (“Milo” or the “Project”). The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit – Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within The Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4487954 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc. stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.68%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.45 billion, with 146.81 million shares outstanding and 141.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 4487954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 893.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.21. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 441.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $462 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,135,487, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,219,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.42 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.02 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 10,834,909 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,568,434 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,503,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,907,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,598 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 526,022 shares during the same period.