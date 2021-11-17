Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain 17.45% so far this year. What now?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] loss -4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $66.43 price per share at the time.

Digital Turbine Inc. represents 96.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.44 billion with the latest information. APPS stock price has been found in the range of $63.54 to $70.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 5407637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $108.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 252.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.72, while it was recorded at 69.51 for the last single week of trading, and 71.55 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $4,004 million, or 71.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,707,911, which is approximately 72.34% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.4 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $420.44 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 240.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 19,140,386 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,105,097 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 31,035,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,281,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,250 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,448,908 shares during the same period.