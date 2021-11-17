Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Is Currently -16.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] traded at a low on 11/16/21, posting a -16.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.76. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Danimer Scientific Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer commented, “The third quarter marked another period of continued progress on our path to deliver best-in-class solutions for biodegradable packaging and other products which address the global plastic waste crisis. During the quarter, we executed further on several key objectives, including the initial integration of our recent acquisition of Novomer, continued application development work as well as negotiating development and supply agreements with our blue-chip customers. We remain on schedule with scaling up our Kentucky phase I operations in addition to the construction of our Kentucky facility phase II operations, and we now expect to break ground on our planned state-of-the-art greenfield facility in Bainbridge, Georgia later this month. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are confident in the trajectory of our business and our ability to build further upon the strength of our leading application development expertise. We are excited by our progress year-to-date and believe we are still in the very early stages of an immense opportunity for long-term growth and value creation.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9036411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at 7.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for DNMR stock reached $1.41 billion, with 95.61 million shares outstanding and 59.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, DNMR reached a trading volume of 9036411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59.

How has DNMR stock performed recently?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.15. With this latest performance, DNMR shares gained by 9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 17.17 for the last single week of trading, and 25.20 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.70.

Return on Total Capital for DNMR is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, DNMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Insider trade positions for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]

There are presently around $740 million, or 48.40% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,471,710, which is approximately 23.323% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,866,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.34 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.79 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 12,775,701 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,620,045 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 29,748,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,143,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,856,596 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,981 shares during the same period.