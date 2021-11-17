Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Stock trading around $3.16 per share: What’s Next?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] closed the trading session at $3.16 on 11/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.03, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Dune Glow Remedy, a Creatd Ventures brand, Featured on Access Hollywood as it Reaches New Milestone.

1. Access Hollywood co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover taste-test Dune Glow Remedy beverages in a segment aired Monday.

2. Over 650 cases of Dune have been distributed since launch.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.04 percent and weekly performance of -3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 10242467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.31.

CRTD stock trade performance evaluation

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.20% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 357,062, which is approximately 1.796% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 148,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CRTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly 56.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 219,983 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 334,305 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 278,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 833,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,812 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,850 shares during the same period.