Cameco Corporation [CCJ] moved down -2.99: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] slipped around -0.81 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.32 at the close of the session, down -2.99%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Cameco Reports Third Quarter Results and the Continued Execution of Its Strategy to Support Global Clean-Air Transition.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“Our third quarter results were as expected and reflect the continued execution of our strategy and the proactive decisions to suspend production to protect the health and safety of our workers, their families and their communities,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO. “With McArthur River and Key Lake in care and maintenance, we are not at the regular tier-one run rate of our business. However, we are positioning to capture long-term value: to respond to the growing need for uranium to generate safe, clean, reliable, and affordable electricity.

Cameco Corporation stock is now 96.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCJ Stock saw the intraday high of $27.28 and lowest of $26.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.49, which means current price is +116.45% above from all time high which was touched on 11/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4296977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.30, while it was recorded at 26.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $6,326 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,270,302, which is approximately -9.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,624,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.92 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $324.6 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 24,744,582 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 30,808,506 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 184,809,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,362,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,612,977 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,118,406 shares during the same period.