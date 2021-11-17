Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] moved up 4.80: Why It’s Important

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 16, 2021 that California Medicare Plan Earns “Gold” in Nationwide Ranking & Intro’s “Rebate” Plan.

Central Health Medicare Plan Recognized For Bringing Value To Its Members.

Central Health Medicare Plan (CHP), which serves members in the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and, most recently, San Mateo counties, has earned national attention as the recipient of the highly coveted Senior Choice Gold Award. Central Health Plan is a subsidiary of Bright HealthCare and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG). Presented by HealthMetrix Research and MedicareNewsWatch.com, the honor recognizes CHP for bringing exceptional value to its members compared to competing plans when the health status of its members combined with their presumed out-of-cost expenditures are taken into account.

A sum of 13050006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.97 and dropped to a low of $4.43 until finishing in the latest session at $4.80.

The one-year BHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.67. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.47 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,176 million, or 68.50% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER IX & CO. LTD., holding 64,646,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.31 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $214.32 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 105,471,745 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 34,280,797 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 313,609,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,361,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,486,604 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,885,074 shares during the same period.