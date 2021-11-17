Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] gained 0.93% or 0.02 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 7137826 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25.

Company postpones third quarter earnings conference call previously scheduled for.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, announced that it will submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Notification will state that the 10-Q could not be filed by its original due date, November 15, 2021, because the Company needs additional time to evaluate the accounting for certain transactions during the review period.

It opened the trading session at $1.99, the shares rose to $2.39 and dropped to $1.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AESE points out that the company has recorded -6.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -137.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 738.19K shares, AESE reached to a volume of 7137826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AESE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AESE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for AESE stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AESE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.20% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 428,758, which is approximately -1.827% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 378,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in AESE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.35 million in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 143,381 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 264,636 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 920,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,328,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,203 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.