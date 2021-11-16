Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] moved up 15.89: Why It’s Important

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] traded at a high on 11/15/21, posting a 15.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Xeris Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Highlights.

Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma closed October 5, 2021; integration complete.

Q3 pro forma net sales of $22.5M: Gvoke® and Keveyis® $11.0M and $11.5M, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6862616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at 8.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.34%.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $300.60 million, with 66.50 million shares outstanding and 55.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 6862616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.17. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $129 million, or 25.40% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,024,542, which is approximately -0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,176,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.84 million in XERS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.13 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 35.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 4,333,966 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,029,626 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,455,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,818,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,023 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,950,132 shares during the same period.