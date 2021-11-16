why UiPath Inc. [PATH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.45

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -6.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.70. The company report on November 10, 2021 that UiPath Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2022 ended October 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, December 8, 2021Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 13724511Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 22, 2021)Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9717016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 5.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $29.50 billion, with 513.25 million shares outstanding and 327.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 9717016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $71.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.38, while it was recorded at 56.23 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $11,362 million, or 57.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 23,933,868, which is approximately 101.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,377,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.07 billion in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 13276.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 155,624,546 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 15,808,402 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 40,145,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,578,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,661,523 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,339 shares during the same period.