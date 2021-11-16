why Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.66

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $32.72 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results.

Global revenue of $5.85 billion increased 4% sequentially and 11% year-on-year.

International revenue was $4.68 billion and North America revenue was $1.13 billion.

Schlumberger Limited stock is now 49.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLB Stock saw the intraday high of $32.9467 and lowest of $32.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.87, which means current price is +54.12% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 8326960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $39.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on SLB stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.29, while it was recorded at 33.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.74 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 61.30%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $35,705 million, or 79.20% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,363,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.98 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 59,115,672 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 66,122,381 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 966,004,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,091,242,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,542,182 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,386,709 shares during the same period.