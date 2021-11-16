why Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.78

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on 11/15/21, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.46. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Banking and Financials Conference.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Banking and Financials Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 11:20 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8712710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $23.85 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.89M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 8712710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.80.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $18,965 million, or 81.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,114,591, which is approximately -1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,061,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 84,356,388 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 80,923,639 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 986,910,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,152,190,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,614,157 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 15,760,789 shares during the same period.