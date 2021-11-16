why Fisker Inc. [FSR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.82

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] gained 2.03% or 0.43 points to close at $21.59 with a heavy trading volume of 10925196 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Fisker Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q3 2021 operating results consistent with expectations and full-year total spending guidance unchanged.

Successful Green Convertible Bond offering in August bolstered cash balance to $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $962 million as of June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $21.24, the shares rose to $21.80 and dropped to $20.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded 76.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -124.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 10925196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129169.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 52.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.34 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 20.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,682 million, or 44.30% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,358,618, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 10,259,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.49 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $210.67 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 14,386,998 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,710,493 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 57,817,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,914,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,426,790 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,091 shares during the same period.