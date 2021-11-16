Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Telos Corporation [TLS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] loss -28.06% on the last trading session, reaching $17.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Telos Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results: Delivers 48% Reported Sales Growth, 80% Adjusted Sales Growth, Record Gross Profit and $12.5 Million of Cash Flow.

Delivers Revenues of $70.1 Million; Up 48% Reported; Up 80% Excluding Contract with U.S. Census Bureau; Driven by Xacta Solutions, Telos ID and Secure Networks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Increases Gross Profit 57% to a Record $26.1 Million; Expands Gross Margin 229 Basis Points to 37%, Driven by Every Line of Business.

Telos Corporation represents 66.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. TLS stock price has been found in the range of $14.80 to $19.4799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 691.11K shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 12011603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telos Corporation [TLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $42.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for TLS stock

Telos Corporation [TLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.69. With this latest performance, TLS shares dropped by -38.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.44 for Telos Corporation [TLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.22, while it was recorded at 23.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.65 for the last 200 days.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telos Corporation [TLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.58. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of $2,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telos Corporation [TLS]

There are presently around $690 million, or 56.40% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,492,469, which is approximately 60.418% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,421,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.55 million in TLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.44 million in TLS stock with ownership of nearly 115.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 12,560,657 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,112,451 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,691,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,365,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,696 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,265 shares during the same period.