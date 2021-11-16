Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] moved down -5.67: Why It’s Important

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] closed the trading session at $5.16 on 11/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.07, while the highest price level was $5.51. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp Creates America’s Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. (“Uranium One”), to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. (“U1A”) for a total purchase price comprised of $112 million in cash and the replacement (with corresponding payments to the seller) of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the “Acquisition”). Uranium One is the world’s fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.

The Acquisition is fully funded with UEC’s existing balance sheet, which as of October 26, 2021 had over $235 million of cash and market value liquid assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 193.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 158.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 8311834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 51.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 420.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

There are presently around $424 million, or 33.80% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,884,297, which is approximately 5.386% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,620,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.44 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.96 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 13,658,167 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,335,969 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 58,240,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,234,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,901 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 942,509 shares during the same period.