Trio-Tech International [TRT] is 69.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trio-Tech International [AMEX: TRT] gained 35.96% or 1.78 points to close at $6.73 with a heavy trading volume of 12360977 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Trio-Tech First Quarter Net Income Increased to $0.23 per Share Versus $0.00 as Revenue Surged 49%.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 49% to $10,171,000 compared to $6,841,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Manufacturing revenue advanced 36%, testing services revenue increased 56%, and distribution revenue rose 59% compared to the year-earlier period.

It opened the trading session at $4.80, the shares rose to $7.87 and dropped to $4.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRT points out that the company has recorded 30.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.87K shares, TRT reached to a volume of 12360977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trio-Tech International [TRT]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Trio-Tech International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2008.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio-Tech International is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for TRT stock

Trio-Tech International [TRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.98. With this latest performance, TRT shares gained by 48.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.66 for Trio-Tech International [TRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Trio-Tech International [TRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trio-Tech International [TRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +23.63. Trio-Tech International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.73.

Return on Total Capital for TRT is now -0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.39. Additionally, TRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Trio-Tech International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trio-Tech International [TRT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.10% of TRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 258,829, which is approximately 1.291% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 97,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in TRT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in TRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Trio-Tech International [AMEX:TRT] by around 4,091 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 205,852 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 331,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 791 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 184,596 shares during the same period.