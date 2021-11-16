Trevena Inc. [TRVN] moved down -9.09: Why It’s Important

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] price plunged by -9.09 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Trevena Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

–.

Advanced OLINVYK commercial launch with expanded field medical team and additional target markets.

A sum of 10861859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Trevena Inc. shares reached a high of $0.882 and dropped to a low of $0.74 until finishing in the latest session at $0.85.

The one-year TRVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.05. The average equity rating for TRVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trevena Inc. [TRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

TRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1427, while it was recorded at 0.9131 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6250 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trevena Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trevena Inc. [TRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -960.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. Trevena Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -956.96.

Return on Total Capital for TRVN is now -37.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.50. Additionally, TRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

TRVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trevena Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVN.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 21.90% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,128,693, which is approximately -0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,790,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.62 million in TRVN stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $3.24 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 3,110,930 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,064,376 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 32,955,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,130,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,416 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 488,015 shares during the same period.