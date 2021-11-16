The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $69.32 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] jumped around 0.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $69.32 at the close of the session, up 0.76%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY22 Results November 17, 2021.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2022 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, November 24, 2021, or at TJX.com.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock is now 1.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $70.48 and lowest of $69.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.16, which means current price is +13.36% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6308037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $84.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.37, while it was recorded at 69.00 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +23.68. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $75,765 million, or 90.70% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,634,840, which is approximately 0.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 88,309,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.12 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.55 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -2.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 818 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 63,358,561 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 48,108,703 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 981,512,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,979,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,974,945 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 11,312,917 shares during the same period.