Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Stock trading around $27.45 per share: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price plunged by -3.75 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on November 14, 2021 that Teck Named Industry Leader on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 12th consecutive year and is ranked #1 in the Metals and Mining industry category on the DJSI for 2021.

“We recognize that sustainability is foundational to our success and being socially and environmentally responsible is core to how we operate as a company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “This commitment is led by our people, who are dedicated to providing essential resources while caring for communities and the environment.”.

A sum of 8724172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $28.11 and dropped to a low of $26.83 until finishing in the latest session at $27.45.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.64. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On July 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.66, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TECK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -12.25%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,219 million, or 64.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,543,421, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 23,269,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.74 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $388.29 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,567,629 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,433,276 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 188,973,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,974,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,231,641 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,882,815 shares during the same period.