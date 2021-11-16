SVF Investment Corp. [SVFA] is -12.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SVF Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: SVFA] traded at a high on 11/15/21, posting a 6.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.67. The company report on March 11, 2021 that SoftBank’s SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Closing of $320,000,000 Million Initial Public Offering.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Nasdaq: SVFC) (the “Company”) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 32,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, including 4,000,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $320,000,000.

The Company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on March 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SVFC”. In addition, an affiliate of the sponsor entered into a forward purchase agreement that provides for the purchase of up to $200,000,000 forward purchase Class A ordinary shares, for $10.00 per share, in a private placement to close substantially concurrently with the closing of the Company’s initial business combination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6038187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SVF Investment Corp. stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

The market cap for SVFA stock reached $806.01 million, with 75.54 million shares outstanding and 57.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.60K shares, SVFA reached a trading volume of 6038187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has SVFA stock performed recently?

SVF Investment Corp. [SVFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, SVFA shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.05 for SVF Investment Corp. [SVFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

SVF Investment Corp. [SVFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Additionally, SVFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.94.

SVF Investment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for SVF Investment Corp. [SVFA]

There are presently around $310 million, or 33.70% of SVFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVFA stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 1,921,638, which is approximately 1142.05% of the company’s market cap and around 4.19% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,874,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.0 million in SVFA stocks shares; and RP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.66 million in SVFA stock with ownership of nearly 309.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in SVF Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:SVFA] by around 11,163,718 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 905,115 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 16,942,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,011,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVFA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,995,465 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 302,789 shares during the same period.