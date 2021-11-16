Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Is Currently -18.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.56%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Splunk Announces CEO Transition.

Doug Merritt Steps Down; Graham Smith, Splunk’s Chair, Named Interim CEO.

Announces Strong Preliminary Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results, Cloud ARR Surpasses $1 Billion.

Over the last 12 months, SPLK stock dropped by -28.91%. The one-year Splunk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.24. The average equity rating for SPLK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.66 billion, with 164.02 million shares outstanding and 158.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SPLK stock reached a trading volume of 12785473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $178.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $177 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $175, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SPLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.84.

SPLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.56. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.80, while it was recorded at 161.34 for the last single week of trading, and 143.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Splunk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.50 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.73.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.38. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$139,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SPLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -177.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,710 million, or 87.80% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,858,117, which is approximately 1.683% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,023,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.34 billion in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -46.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 21,563,732 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 17,056,432 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 104,847,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,467,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,556,947 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,036,681 shares during the same period.