SMBC Nikko lifts Square Inc. [SQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] price surged by 2.52 percent to reach at $5.72. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the third quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Square will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

A sum of 6473311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.35M shares. Square Inc. shares reached a high of $238.5999 and dropped to a low of $228.80 until finishing in the latest session at $233.02.

The one-year SQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.91. The average equity rating for SQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $298.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $265 to $300, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 8.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 166.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.53, while it was recorded at 228.96 for the last single week of trading, and 243.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Square Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 48.08%.

Square Inc. [SQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,892 million, or 74.80% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 26,970,102, which is approximately -6.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,951,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 41,173,160 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 24,509,239 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 242,842,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,524,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,308,237 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,151,916 shares during the same period.