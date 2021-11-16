SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] moved up 20.50: Why It’s Important

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNT] jumped around 1.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.70 at the close of the session, up 20.50%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that SilverSun Technologies to Acquire Acumatica Division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc., a leading Atlanta-based reseller of Acumatica ERP software solutions. Over the last 10 years, Dynamic Tech Services has sold and implemented Acumatica solutions to clientele spanning over half of the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

SWK Technologies is one of the largest Acumatica business partners in North America, and was Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and Distribution Partner of the Year in 2020. SWK is laser-focused on enabling the digital transformation of its over 5000 customers, and the cloud-based Acumatica ERP solution is an important part of its product portfolio.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock is now 145.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSNT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.60 and lowest of $5.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.20, which means current price is +132.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.55K shares, SSNT reached a trading volume of 36609171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SSNT stock performed recently?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.54 and a Gross Margin at +38.51. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for SSNT is now 2.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.72. Additionally, SSNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] managed to generate an average of $1,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.26.

Earnings analysis for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNT.

Insider trade positions for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 14.40% of SSNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 219,763, which is approximately -3.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 134,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in SSNT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.84 million in SSNT stock with ownership of nearly 17.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverSun Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNT] by around 149,613 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 47,672 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 630,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,221 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,964 shares during the same period.