Sidoti lifts Team Inc. [TISI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] loss -45.72% or -1.23 points to close at $1.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9215855 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that TEAM, INC. To Issue Warrants.

TEAM, INC. (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced that it intends to issue 5,917,051 warrants at an exercise price of $1.50 per share to certain affiliates of Corre Partners Management, LLC and Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, L.P. pursuant to a transaction that would normally require approval of shareholders according to the Shareholder Approval Policy of the New York Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of TEAM determined that the delay necessary in securing shareholder approval prior to the issuance of the warrants would seriously jeopardize the financial viability of TEAM. Because of that determination, the Audit Committee, pursuant to an exception provided in the Exchange’s shareholder approval policy for such a situation, expressly approved TEAM’s omission to seek the shareholder approval that would otherwise have been required under that policy. The Exchange has accepted TEAM’s application of the exception.

It opened the trading session at $1.77, the shares rose to $1.79 and dropped to $1.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TISI points out that the company has recorded -83.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 38.4% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 733.97K shares, TISI reached to a volume of 9215855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TISI shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TISI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TISI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Team Inc. [TISI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.06. With this latest performance, TISI shares dropped by -48.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.00 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0824, while it was recorded at 2.4320 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1292 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.32 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.82.

Return on Total Capital for TISI is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Team Inc. [TISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.04. Additionally, TISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Team Inc. [TISI] managed to generate an average of -$43,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Team Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

There are presently around $33 million, or 68.00% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,457,438, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,333,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 million in TISI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.77 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly -62.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 4,684,751 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 8,209,919 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,629,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,524,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,875,479 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 750,178 shares during the same period.