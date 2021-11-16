Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Revenue clocked in at $117.70 million, up 87.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.06 during the day while it closed the day at $1.01. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021:.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -6.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHIP stock has declined by -7.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.98% and gained 87.87% year-on date.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $178.11 million, with 166.71 million shares outstanding and 161.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 9915983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

SHIP stock trade performance evaluation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2624, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1600 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 4.10% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,375,460, which is approximately 1635.559% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 3,354,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 million in SHIP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.05 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 13,942,741 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,431,759 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,533,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,907,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,295,745 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,444 shares during the same period.