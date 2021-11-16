Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] fell -68.32% so far this year. What now?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.88%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that PLX: Third Quarter Update.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NYSE:PLX.

Over the last 12 months, PLX stock dropped by -66.28%. The one-year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.22. The average equity rating for PLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.19 million, with 45.38 million shares outstanding and 32.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PLX stock reached a trading volume of 6353341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, PLX shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2660, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7675 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.37.

Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

PLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.90% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,285,075, which is approximately 22.733% of the company’s market cap and around 24.06% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 254,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PLX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.29 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly -11.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 817,205 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 6,059,291 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,481,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,394,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,118 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,269 shares during the same period.