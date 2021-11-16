Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] is 41.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE: PBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.76%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares November 2021 Common Share Dividend.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for November 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 24, 2021. The common share dividends are designated “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina’s common share dividends should be considered “qualified dividends” and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the November 2021 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1691 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.8053. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Over the last 12 months, PBA stock rose by 48.21%. The one-year Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.22. The average equity rating for PBA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.40 billion, with 549.96 million shares outstanding and 549.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 835.36K shares, PBA stock reached a trading volume of 691799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBA shares is $41.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PBA shares from 36 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53.

PBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, PBA shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.60, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 31.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pembina Pipeline Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.52. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.10.

Return on Total Capital for PBA is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.90. Additionally, PBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] managed to generate an average of -$120,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

PBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation go to 24.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,110 million, or 62.20% of PBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 35,595,393, which is approximately -0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 20,345,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.54 million in PBA stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $664.26 million in PBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pembina Pipeline Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE:PBA] by around 23,415,811 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 19,385,107 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 259,451,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,252,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,097 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,751,247 shares during the same period.