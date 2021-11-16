Oppenheimer lifts Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] traded at a low on 11/15/21, posting a -6.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.02. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Desktop Metal Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue growth of 34% from the second quarter of 2021 to $25.4 million.

GAAP gross margin of 16%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12054536 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Desktop Metal Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for DM stock reached $2.06 billion, with 255.10 million shares outstanding and 204.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 12054536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Sell rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.83. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 50.20% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 17,496,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,024,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.52 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $115.55 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -25.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 31,507,395 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 28,870,471 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 77,174,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,552,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,833,726 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 15,926,596 shares during the same period.