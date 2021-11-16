Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] is -17.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] traded at a high on 11/15/21, posting a 4.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs Deal with Franserve, World’s Largest Franchising Firm to Build on Company’s Franchise Growth Strategy.

Company partners with Franserve, firm with 600+ franchise sales consultants to ramp up Pokemoto’s franchising efforts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

via NewMediaWire — Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, an 18-location and growing poke concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is expanding its franchising growth strategy by partnering with Franserve, the world’s largest franchising consulting firm. The Franserve network is comprised of 600+ franchise sales savvy consultants looking to make deals with qualified entrepreneurs and franchisees. The partnership with Franserve kicked off this week and touts numerous benefits and resources – some listed below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7856796 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Muscle Maker Inc. stands at 11.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.77%.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $24.00 million, with 15.38 million shares outstanding and 14.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 7856796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has GRIL stock performed recently?

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1335, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5321 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -26.02. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -219.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -291.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.18. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 616,465, which is approximately 0.989% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 159,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $46000.0 in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly -62.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 56,670 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 118,771 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 757,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 933,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,824 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,482 shares during the same period.